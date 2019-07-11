This juice lowers the level of sugar in blood and normalizes blood pressure
Doctors from the UK conducted a study that showed that juice of leafy vegetables helps to reduce the blood sugar levels and blood pressure. The arguments of the experts published in the newspaper Express.
Doctors advise people suffering from type 2 diabetes, to add to the diet more fruits, minimize your intake of sugar, fat and salt. Recent studies have shown that the juice of leafy vegetables helps to control the level of glucose in the blood, and improve blood pressure in people with hypertension. Doctors believe that the positive effects of these foods due to the presence of large amounts of antioxidants.
In the study, volunteers drank 300 ml of cabbage juice a day for six weeks and showed improvement of state of health from type 2 diabetes and hypertension. No worse than proved themselves in this respect, the spinach, the variety of Chinese cabbage — Bok Choy.
Physicians are reminded that turmeric also plays a significant role in the regulation of blood sugar levels. Seasoning is associated with many health benefits, including reducing inflammation in the body. Along
with a balanced diet, experts recommend that focus on physical activity. The aim should be to devote 2.5 hours per week on physical exercise.