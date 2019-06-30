This kind of tea may reduce the risk of heart attacks
A new study from the University of Davis, have shown that the catechins in green tea can reduce the risk of heart attacks and reduce inflammation in the blood vessels.
Also green tea was associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, according to the American community Oncology. Experimental models have shown that green tea may reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and ovarian cancer significantly.
However, due to lack of data cannot be called green tea as a means of prevention of these diseases, only as an additional food Supplement, said doctor of the clinic of mount Sinai hospital in new York Chelsea Schneider (Schneider Chelsey).