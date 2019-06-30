This kind of tea may reduce the risk of heart attacks

Health

A new study from the University of Davis, have shown that the catechins in green tea can reduce the risk of heart attacks and reduce inflammation in the blood vessels.

Этот вид чая может снизить риск сердечных приступов

Also green tea was associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, according to the American community Oncology. Experimental models have shown that green tea may reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and ovarian cancer significantly.

However, due to lack of data cannot be called green tea as a means of prevention of these diseases, only as an additional food Supplement, said doctor of the clinic of mount Sinai hospital in new York Chelsea Schneider (Schneider Chelsey).

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.