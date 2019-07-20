This little kitten captured the hearts of millions of users! Milota

Seals love everything, to deny this is silly. But also among these lovely fuzzies are the only ones who hit their funny behavior all around.

Cat named Chat from Japan won the hearts of users with its love to sleep on their backs like a human baby.

Chat — the cat breed Munchkin, and now he is about three months. Due to the unique features of the breed nice short legs — the kid can sleep on the back, gracefully bending paws to the stomach.

In this photo Chat along with a sister named Chava. Amazing how different they are!

