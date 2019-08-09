This low calorie fruit helps prevent cancer
Now supermarkets and farmers markets are awash with juicy, sweet and fragrant peaches. While you enjoy the taste of the fruit, it would be useful to know the benefits of peaches. You won’t believe, but it has a positive effect not only on your health but on the skin. A rich source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other chemicals that this fruit is indeed important for healthy skin and body as a whole. And this despite the minimal calorie content and enormous amount of fiber.
In fact, studies have shown that vitamin a found in peaches may also contribute to cancer prevention. Here are a few useful properties of this fruit for skin, figure and health.
Slow down aging and preventing many diseases
In the modern world there is no soul who has not heard about the antioxidants. And peaches abound in these components. According to Brazilian research, the peaches can be excellent sources of antioxidants — substances that reduce the damage caused to cells by free radicals. The result — less DNA damage, fewer diseases caused by these breakdowns.
Peaches also contain chlorogenic acid, another powerful antioxidant that promotes good health and immunity. In addition, fruits contain phenolic compounds, which, according to another study, contribute to the antioxidant activity of the fruit. Peaches are also rich in other antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-cryptoxanthin — all of them play an important role in healthy aging and disease prevention.
Help prevent cancer
Yes, medical technology has progressed, and therapies much more successful, but the prevention of the terrible disease is also important. And one way to do this is to add peaches to your diet. In one American study suggests that polyphenols found in peaches can inhibit (slow down) the proliferation of breast cancer cells. The same was observed in the case of cancer cells human colon.
Fruits also contain another compound called the coffee acid. According to the Swedish study, it provides protection against breast cancer and colon cancer, reducing the growth of cancer cells. And in another study the peach compounds inhibited the growth of breast cancer cells, but secondary growth of cancer cells in the lungs. The two main components responsible for this anti-cancer property of the peaches is chlorogenic acid and neochlorogenic — they help kill the cancer cells without affecting healthy. Only, it should be understood that the nature of cancer has not been studied yet. Therefore, you should not rely only on peaches. However, to do harm, they will not.
Help to lose weight
According to a report released by the Centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States, the right start of the day is of great importance in order to help people to lose weight. One way to do this is to reduce the amount of cereal and to make space for some fruit, such as peaches. They have a lot of fluid and healthy nutrients help you to feel full longer and consume fewer calories throughout the day.
Peaches are also a good source of fiber, and fiber, as we know, promotes weight loss. An American study claims that the inclusion of dietary fiber from fresh fruit can be a decisive step in combating the obesity epidemic. In fact, you should consume 30 grams of fiber a day more to significantly reduce the weight. Fiber intake also has many other advantages. For example, fiber helps to reduce cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
Besides, in 100 g peach only 39 calories, so to get better with them you can’t. More than a kilogram you would not eat even for a day, because fruits are high in fiber, which quickly saturates for a long time. Even the jam from peaches won’t hurt (in moderation, of course).
Improve condition of the skin
Peaches help to restore the skin tissue. And not only in those cases if you’re eating them. You can make a simple mask from peaches.
Homemade pasta from peaches and yogurt helps to restore even the driest skin. Apply on skin for 20 minutes and wash away with warm water. This will not only moisturize the skin but also makes it soft and velvety. You can also put peach puree on the skin to restore its radiance. In the fruit contains acid that gently removes dead cells from the skin surface. This mask can also be used in circuits care for oily skin to improve its condition.
Prevents the appearance of wrinkles and reduces existing
As a great source of vitamin C, peach helps to remove dark spots and pigmentation, if you use fruit as a mask. But the macronutrients also help in preventing wrinkles, and therefore, peach is a common component of anti-aging facial masks. The juice and the extract of the fruit pores of the skin and works wonders with tired and dull skin. You can use ready-made cosmetics with the extract or oil of peach. And you can do a homemade mask of fresh fruit.
Promote skin regeneration
Peaches are a good source of proteins and contribute to tissue repair. So, if you have skin scars from acne or more serious problems like cuts, peaches can help quickly heal the skin. Eating this fruit improves the immune system, helping prevent skin infections and therefore acne.
Protect from UV rays
Peaches are full of vitamin a, vitamin C, vitamin K, beta-carotene, potassium, magnesium and selenium, they help to protect the skin from dangerous UV rays. To prevent any radical damage to the skin, is to eat a few peaches a day. And you can use the fruit locally. For example, the popular mask of cooked peach. Boil the peach in boiling water for a few minutes, then Porirua the fruit and apply on face as soon as you return home after going outside. After 5 minutes, wash away with warm water. You can also use the peel of this fruit to cleanse the skin of blackheads.