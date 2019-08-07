This method will help you to love not tasty, but useful products
Many people can not stand the bitter flavor of such vegetable products as broccoli, lettuce or spinach. But we should not abandon the useful vegetables: continue to try – and eventually they will begin to feel better. A scientific explanation of such a strategy in the journal Chemical Senses presented by scientists from the University of Buffalo (USA).
According to lead study author Anne-Marie Torregrossa, the reason for our dislike of certain products lies in the chemical composition of saliva. The fact that our diet products leaves a trace in the proteome (set of proteins) of saliva. In turn, these proteins govern our taste perception.
Expert says, people should continue to try broccoli and other green vegetables that have a bitter taste to get used to the unloved products. Over time, the protein composition of the saliva will change and they will cease to be so unpleasant.
However, it is only bitter foods, which can be explained from the point of view of evolution. In ancient time the bitter taste of food signaled the hunters that were looking for food, about the possible toxicity of the product.
Their theory, the team of American scientists checked using laboratory rodents. They offered the rats to choose between two bottles of water that contained different amounts of quinine. Before that, one group of animals ate food that also contained quinine, which changed the composition of the proteins in their saliva. As a result, the sensitivity of rats to the bitter taste has decreased and they quietly drank even bitter water from the bottle.