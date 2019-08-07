This model has the most beautiful hands, and her income — 5 thousand euros a day
Taylor Nina is the owner of very beautiful hands, and she found this beauty excellent application.
Nina works as a model for more than thirty years, but you probably never saw her. That, in fact, not very surprising, because the covers and photos adorn only her hands.
Woman gets five thousand euros in just one day. In addition, her hands are insured for a very large sum.
Of course, to maintain the beauty of hands Nina is ready for anything.
She uses massage, a variety of cream uses the services of masters on manicure. In addition, she has struggled to protect hands from accidental cuts or calluses: is not engaged in the garden, plays musical instruments, does not sew.
Still, these hands will earn a lot of money!
