This morning beverage without sugar is not beneficial
August 16, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Traditional morning beverage — coffee — be sure to drink with sugar, the only way to improve the brain, otherwise the beverage will not bring benefits.
In the experiments, which were attended by four dozen volunteers, it was found that the caffeine reacting with glucose increases the activity of certain parts of the brain. These departments are responsible for the ability to concentrate, increase attentiveness and memory.
Spanish neuroscientists have also found that coffee with sugar significantly improves the cognitive abilities of a person if he falls into the conditions that need to be constantly in the attention and use memory to the maximum.
But if you deprive coffee of sugar, as studies have shown, the drink becomes completely useless.
