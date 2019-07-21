This mother will do anything for wins in beauty contests. That’s what she did with her little daughter

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

Beauty pageants for children — a nightmare of a competition, which do not lead to any good. Mommy trying to do everything to ensure that their child has won, for the medals sometimes they even mock their children.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

Carrie Kimball — one of these mothers. She tried to make the daughter, Britney, supermercado, increasing and dyeing her hair, applying a ton of makeup and bronzer.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

In eight years, Britney could boast dozens of cups, that’s just growing up, she had become more coarse features, and her mom tried hard to keep the angelic features of her daughter.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

The woman thought that the child needs waxing and, horror of horrors, Botox injections! Of course, the beauty mother refused, and she set to work with his hands.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

She recorded the events on video, but when uploaded the video to the Internet, knocked on the door, the police along with the child.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

Fortunately, the woman was deprived of parental rights, but, worst of all, she did not understand why. Kerry says that she wishes her daughter well.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

And the girl herself now, fortunately, is far away from her mother, which obviously is not all right with his head. A normal woman wouldn’t have to put the beauty of the child above his health.

Эта мать готова на всё ради побед в конкурсах красоты. Вот что она сделала с маленькой дочкой

Children should not compete in beauty. They don’t need makeup, skimpy outfits and hair extensions. Give kids a normal childhood!

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.