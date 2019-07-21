This mother will do anything for wins in beauty contests. That’s what she did with her little daughter
Beauty pageants for children — a nightmare of a competition, which do not lead to any good. Mommy trying to do everything to ensure that their child has won, for the medals sometimes they even mock their children.
Carrie Kimball — one of these mothers. She tried to make the daughter, Britney, supermercado, increasing and dyeing her hair, applying a ton of makeup and bronzer.
In eight years, Britney could boast dozens of cups, that’s just growing up, she had become more coarse features, and her mom tried hard to keep the angelic features of her daughter.
The woman thought that the child needs waxing and, horror of horrors, Botox injections! Of course, the beauty mother refused, and she set to work with his hands.
She recorded the events on video, but when uploaded the video to the Internet, knocked on the door, the police along with the child.
Fortunately, the woman was deprived of parental rights, but, worst of all, she did not understand why. Kerry says that she wishes her daughter well.
And the girl herself now, fortunately, is far away from her mother, which obviously is not all right with his head. A normal woman wouldn’t have to put the beauty of the child above his health.
Children should not compete in beauty. They don’t need makeup, skimpy outfits and hair extensions. Give kids a normal childhood!