This need not happen: the Russian stars of show business spoke sharply about the rallies in Moscow
Many public people, writers, journalists and stars of the Russian show-business has not remained aloof from the mass demonstrations that swept Moscow and other Russian cities. Thousands of protests took part and celebrity.
So, among the protesters was seen the famous rapper an Oxymoron (Oxxxymiron) t-shirt with the inscription “Freedom to Egor Zhukov.”
Came to support the protest and rapper Fаce. He performed the song “Salah”, missing the curse words. “I want to say thank you to everyone who came here today. Thank you to everyone who supports “Release” and “Allow”. I said stuff about this situation, linking it with politics. I don’t like the power of a man over another man. But I stand for freedom and so now here” — said the rapper from the stage.
Also joined a well-known journalist and video blogger Yuri Dude, journalist Leonid Parfyonov, bloggers Daniel Cross, Eldar Dzarakhov, the group “Krovostok”, star of TV series “Capercaillie” Vlad Kotlyarovsky and writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya, who addressed the crowd from the stage with a touching verse.
“I always come in stock when I have the opportunity, I stood next to Nemtsov in the 12th year and said that the future President somewhere here in the crowd. Now I say that the future President now in the chamber,” the writer said to the correspondent of “Open media”, speaking about the detainees.
*Yuri Dude at the rally
Popular singers Sergey Lazarev and Egor Krid at the rally were not observed. But the artists showed their position in the Network. They are extremely outraged by the incident on August 10 in Moscow when a policeman during his detention, severely hit the girl with his fist in the stomach.
“Fuck, I saw this tin in YouTube and can’t pass up this Magnus**CA! How can you be such a bastard to hit you in the gut the weaker sex. Do not care what she did, it just shouldn’t bitch, happen! I very much hope that it will pay attention to find him, punish him and it’s still not gonna get away with it”, — wrote to Egor Krid.
His peers Sergey Lazarev called this case a shame, called to investigate and punish the police.
“I can’t not post this video, which I saw Egor. So she did, a man cannot strike a woman. And this “not a man” — and even during the performance ! I would like to see his face! Stydoba! Shame! I am against violence of any kind”, writes Sergei.
Surprised at the comments under the post Sergey video. Many suggest Lazarus “to sing songs and not to meddle in politics” they say, this is not it. Most commentators believed that the girl “received” and approve of the actions of the security forces.
We will remind, the protest action “For fair elections” in Moscow and in other cities appeared after the electoral Commission refused to register candidates for the elections to the Moscow city Duma 18 independent candidates, including supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
According to recent reports, the meetings in Russia on 10 August was attended by over 50 thousand people. It was reported 325 detainees. The majority of Russians do not support the protest and believe the aggressive actions of the security forces, beating people opravdannye.
