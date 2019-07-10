This “night” sign may signal about the cancer
What to do if You sweat at night.
Scientists from the UK found that strong nighttime sweating can signal the presence of cancer.
Often, especially in summer, people don’t pay attention to increased night sweats, considering it the reason of hot weather.
However, it may show that the body is something not peculiar to it. In particular, according to iReactor, increased levels of sweating may be an indication of the struggle of the immune system with what is happening in the body, uncontrolled cell division, i.e. cancer.
Therefore, doctors recommend at increase perspiration not be attributed to weather conditions, and to turn to professionals, because early diagnosis of the disease, at least half is the key to successful treatment.
Of course, increased sweating does not speak about the mandatory presence of such diseases. It can cause anything from taking a variety of medications, to age-related changes.
But for such diseases as leukemia, mesothelioma, bone cancer and liver this symptom is typical.
Anyway, an accurate diagnosis can be given only by physicians, which should apply in the case of any suspicion.