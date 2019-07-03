‘This occurs every five years’: in the yard fell from the sky dead and almost killed the host
Around 15:00 hours on Sunday to acquired a tan in your garden resident London Clapham flew fallen from the aircraft body. As told police the neighbor, he heard a slap and looked out of the window. Then he saw the body and the blood spatter on the walls of the neighbor’s yard. The corpse fell a meter away from taking sun baths by men.
The incident stunned local residents called the police. The corpse, as it turned out later dropped out of the chassis compartment of the aircraft Kenya Airways while approaching the capital’s Heathrow airport.
Scotland Yard suggest that the body belonged to the stowaway. The passenger took with him water and food which was later found in the landing gear compartment where they were hiding the man. The flight from Nairobi to London lasts almost 9 hours.
The identity of the alleged stowaway, the police still have not established.
“At first I thought it was a bum sleeping in the garden. He was wearing clothes, all that. But then looking closely, I saw traces of blood on the walls of the courtyard. His head was turned weird. I immediately realized that he fell,” says the neighbor.
According to him, before the police at the scene arrived planespotter loves to watch and photograph planes and said checking mobile app that the plane was flying from Nairobi.
“I spoke with representatives of Heathrow. According to them, this happens about once in five years,” continued the neighbor.
Attempt to make a flight without a ticket in a compartment of the chassis being made repeatedly. However, even in cases where the flight to the destination fails, the human body is suffering from the severe consequences of hypothermia and lack of oxygen.
In June 2015 the body of a man was found on the roof of the building in London’s Richmond. The man fell from the landing gear compartment of the aircraft, flying from Johannesburg. The other was discovered at the airport.
In August 2012, the corpse of a man found inside the landing gear compartment of the aircraft, arrived in London from Cape town.
In September 2012, 26-year-old Jose Matada died after falling from the landing gear compartment of the plane flying over the London district of Mortlake. The plane arrived from the capital, Luanda, Angola.
Flight from Luanda to London lasts about 12 hours. Most of this time the temperature in the chassis compartment is not higher than minus 60 degrees.
