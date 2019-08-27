This octopus came out to thank his rescuers
Once the couple decided to relax on the beaches of Egypt hot. One morning they found on the sand a small octopus, who was dying from dehydration and the sun. The couple decided to save the animal.
They moved him to the water, and the octopus, quickly waking up, swam away.
And the next morning when the couple once again came to the beach, the same octopus was already there. It’s like he was trying to thank people for saving lives.
Scientists have recorded not one such case.
It seems that octopuses understand a lot.