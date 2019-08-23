This oil even kills the fungus Candida! And 7 reasons to include it in your diet
There are many reasons why you should add 2 tablespoons of this oil in your diet. This will help to lose weight and improve overall health.
If we talk about Superfoods, then this list is sure to include coconut oil. There are many reasons why you should add 2 tablespoons of this oil in your diet. This will help to lose weight and improve overall health.
1. Coconut oil helps to lose weight.
Yes, a tablespoon of coconut oil contains 120 calories, but they do not affect the body as, for example, the same calories in canola oil. Different foods affect the body in different ways. Coconut oil-a product with high thermogenic effect, this means that it increases the energy consumption in the process of burning fat.
How to lose weight using coconut oil:
First and foremost consume fewer calories than you expend, consume foods that speed up metabolism. This is to ensure that the body is turning fat into muscle. Second, watch out for hormonal balance, maintain your organs healthy, especially the liver and thyroid gland.
Coconut oil will help burn more calories, protect your organs and support the thyroid gland.
2. Anti-inflammatory foods reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, maintain cell health and prevent oxidation and damage. Coconut oil in the top of the list of such products and has the following properties:
Antibacterial — coconut oil destroys bacteria that lead to gum disease, infections in the throat, ulcers of the urinary tract.
Anti-carcinogenic — prevents the spread of cancer cells in the body, strengthens the immune system.
Anti-fungal — coconut oil eliminates fungi.
Anti-inflammatory — reduces inflammation and accelerates regeneration of damaged areas.
Antimicrobial — kills germs and fights infections.
Antioxidant — protects against free radicals.
Antiretroviral/-parasitic — coconut oil will relieve you from lice, worms and other parasites, stops protozoan infection in the gut, and kills viruses responsible for herpes, influenza and measles.
3. Stabilizes blood sugar and insulin. Coconut oil has an indirect effect on the level of blood sugar. Doctors recommend that diabetics stick to a diet low in fat and high in carbohydrates. Coconut oil helps to slow the entry of glucose in the blood and reduces its level.
Coconut oil contains medium fatty acids (MCTS), which reduce the ability of cells to absorb sugar from the blood, in contrast to other oils that contain long chain fatty acids.
4. Coconut oil reduces the risk of heart disease. A study conducted by the Polynesians, who get 60% of all the calories your diet of coconuts, has shown that these people almost do not suffer from heart disease. The population of Papua New Guinea that uses coconuts every day, also there were no signs of heart disease or stroke.
5. Coconut oil supports normal thyroid function. Many studies have shown that there is a direct relationship between coconut oil, metabolism and the thyroid gland. This oil is rich in specific acids that accelerate metabolism and give you energy.
Hypothyroidism is an autoimmune disease, which is almost not treatable by pharmaceutical drugs. To solve problems with the thyroid gland you need to reduce the inflammation because it slows the conversion of T4 to T3. T4 — the inactive form of thyroid hormone that the body needs to convert to T3, to be able to use it. Coconut oil will help reduce inflammation, and thereby contribute to the conversion of the hormone properly.
6. Coconut oil kills the fungus Candida. The most common symptoms of candidiasis:
— chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia;
-digestive problems (constipation, bloating, or diarrhea);
-autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, lupus, psoriasis, scleroderma, multiple sclerosis;
-problems with concentration, poor memory, ADD, ADHD, foggy;
-skin problems (eczema, psoriasis, hives and rashes);
-vaginal infections, urinary tract infections, rectal and vaginal itching;
-irritability, anxiety, mood swings.
-allergies;
According to a study by rice University, nearly 70% of all people suffer from this fungus. If you have this disease, it may be the cause of the above symptoms.
7. Daily consumption of coconut oil will make your stomach flat.
Most women can’t get rid of belly fat because of health problems. Just 2 tablespoons of coconut oil burn visceral fat. Also, the oil will improve the condition of your skin and hair. A recent study conducted on 40 women showed that intake of coconut oil every day for 12 weeks led to a significant reduction in BMI and reduction in waist circumference. Start to use this product and see for yourself its wonderful properties.