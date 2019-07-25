This pair celebrated its 50th anniversary by wearing their wedding outfits, half a century ago

Carol-Ann and Jim Stanfield were married 4 years later after Dating. Their marriage took place on the first of October 1966.

They lived side by side for fifty years, divided into two unhappy and happy, for fifty-three years.

Golden wedding anniversary held in 2016. Relatives of the spouses decided to prepare for them real holiday.

Their niece is named Hailey became interested in wedding dresses and found out that old dress and suit still lie in the attic.

It turned out, they are in good condition — just a little bit to fix, and can be worn again.

First, Jim and Carol-Anne thought the idea strange, but finally agreed — and no wonder!

The celebration was gorgeous, and happy the couple looked great!

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.