This pair celebrated its 50th anniversary by wearing their wedding outfits, half a century ago
July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Carol-Ann and Jim Stanfield were married 4 years later after Dating. Their marriage took place on the first of October 1966.
They lived side by side for fifty years, divided into two unhappy and happy, for fifty-three years.
Golden wedding anniversary held in 2016. Relatives of the spouses decided to prepare for them real holiday.
Their niece is named Hailey became interested in wedding dresses and found out that old dress and suit still lie in the attic.
It turned out, they are in good condition — just a little bit to fix, and can be worn again.
First, Jim and Carol-Anne thought the idea strange, but finally agreed — and no wonder!
The celebration was gorgeous, and happy the couple looked great!
