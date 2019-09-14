This plant is useful for the heart and blood vessels
The ancient Romans and Egyptians called wild garlic — the miracle plant, they believed that it helps to purify blood and stomach, improves activity of the digestive tract, improves appetite and activity of the gastric juices.
Wild garlic is used in various purulent diseases, scurvy, atherosclerosis, intestinal worms and infections. It is also known that in ancient times it was actively consumed during epidemics of cholera and plague.
Garlic contains a lot of vitamin C, essential oils and other substances, has anti-bacterial properties. Has a strong smell of garlic, which is partially removed, if before eating wild garlic scald with boiling water and pour the vinegar. Possesses anti-scorbutic tonic properties. Ramson useful for the heart, it can lower blood pressure and inhibit the formation of cholesterol plaques.
Wild garlic is recommended for beriberi, arteriosclerosis and hypertension. The ancient Greeks believed that this plant has the property to “support courage.”
The leaves of garlic have strong antibacterial properties. Enough for two or three minutes to chew a piece of secemski as all harmful microflora of the oral cavity will be killed released from plant tissues volatile substances-volatile production. Volatile also improve the growth and development of tissues and promotes their recovery. In certain doses volatile beneficial for strengthening the nervous system, enhance the secretory function of the gastrointestinal tract, improve metabolism, stimulate cardiac activity.
Wild garlic is also an excellent tool for the prevention and treatment of colds. The juice and crushed leaves was used externally for various skin diseases, especially herpes and warts. Raw garlic eaten in diseases of the thyroid, Hypo – and gipertireoze.
Garlic, unlike many of the drugs used in the treatment of atherosclerosis and diseases of the thyroid gland, does not cause drug-induced hyperthyroidism, even after prolonged use. Similarly, use raw pickled or salted wild garlic and, in addition, it is used as an appetite stimulant.
Wild garlic is contraindicated in pancreatitis, cholecystitis, hepatitis, inflammation of the stomach and intestines due to the exciting action on the digestion. It is also not recommended for pregnant women, and people with gastritis, stomach ulcers and epilepsy.
You can’t abuse the extracts of garlic, as they adversely affect the cardiovascular system, and in addition, can cause headaches, insomnia, upset stomach.