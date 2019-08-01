This pleasant procedure improves falling asleep and the sleep itself
The portal Medicalxpress published data obtained researchers from the University of Texas. These scientists have determined that the adoption of a warm bath improves sleep and quality of night rest. However, to take this bath needs under certain conditions.
The authors of the new works were analyzed more than five thousand studies that have examined various aspects of impact on night sleep warm and hot water. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that as a sleep aid may apply the washing of the water of a certain temperature, thus water treatment needs to be performed for a half hour before bedtime
“A bath for a half hour before bedtime increase the speed of falling asleep, on average, for 10 minutes,” — noted experts.
The water temperature in a tub according to their calculations, should amount to 104-109 degrees f or 40-43 degrees Celsius.
At the same time, doctors warn against too long a stay in the water, because it with the skin removed with the beneficial microflora that protects the body from exposure to pathogens from the external environment. For this reason it is not daily to wash using sponges and malasysia funds.