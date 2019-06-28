This popular beverage prevents the development of cardiovascular diseases
One of the most popular varieties of tea was not only tasty, but also useful. Experts say that three cups of this elixir a day can reduce cholesterol levels and maintain cardiovascular health.
The secret of the magic properties of tea oil of bergamot. It contains enzymes that can attack proteins, causing heart disease. In addition, the tea contains flavonoids, which have anticancer properties.
Scientists call the bergamot extract alternative drugs statins that treat high cholesterol. However, unlike the latter, the plant does not cause any side effects. Bergamot is able not only to rid the body of harmful cholesterol, but also increase the number of good.