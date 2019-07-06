This popular drink helps to lose weight
The study showed, caffeine stimulates the brown fat tissue, which helps the body to burn calories and regulate blood sugar levels.
British scientists have found that coffee is useful for weight loss. Experts wanted to know whether caffeine a direct impact on the process of metabolism. Previously it was known that the impact really is, but how exactly does caffeine to burning fat, has not been established.
As it turned out, caffeine stimulates the production of so-called brown fat. This is one of the important elements in the process of thermoregulation. In humans, brown fat is concentrated mostly in the neck, it generates heat by burning sugar and fat in response to cold. Increased activity of brown adipose tissue enables the body not only warm but also regulate the level of sugar and lipids. Previously, scientists did not know of simple and safe methods that would allow to increase the activity of brown adipose tissue.
Scientists have identified the optimal dosage of caffeine in an experiment on mice, and then invited volunteers. Participants enjoyed the coffee, and the researchers tracked their heat production organisms. As it turned out, after drinking coffee heats the region near the neck, where the brown adipose tissue.