This popular product continues to become cheaper
In Ukraine continues the trend of reducing the price of cabbage. So, this week, the cost of popular vegetable continues to decline.
This is reported by analysts of the project EastFruit, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
Market participants attribute this was an increase in the supply from the owners of unequipped storage facilities, which considered the further storage of products impractical.
While many farmers were interested in the speedy completion of the sales, and to step up the pace of sales concessions to buyers.
As a result of these price adjustments cabbage today sold at a price of 1.5-2.5 UAH/kg ($0,06-0,10/kg), on average, 20% cheaper than at the end of last work week.
At the same time, the owners provide storage facilities were not ready to lower selling prices and refused to sell high-quality cabbage in anticipation of reducing the supply of substandard products in the market.
Note that at the moment the white cabbage in Ukraine has costs to customers at 1.7 times less than at the end of January 2019. While market analysts do not expect improvement in this segment, arguing your opinion large free volumes of these products on the market.