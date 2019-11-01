This popular vegetable is beneficial for gastritis and stomach ulcers
Named useful properties of cabbage.
One of the main vegetable crops in our region is the cabbage. The most well-known white cabbage, but there are over a hundred types of it — lettuce (red and white), leaf, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, Chinese etc.
Cabbage includes a lot of vitamins that are very important for our body. It contains the following vitamins: C, K, provitamin A, B1, B2, B3, and vitamin U, which prevents the formation of ulcers of the duodenum and stomach. Most useful sprouts not subjected to heat treatment, pickled or fresh.
Consider the most important useful properties of cabbage:
• Application in cosmetics: part of the facial, has a bleaching effect, moisturizes the skin
• Used to prevent heart disease
• Helpful in gastritis and gastric ulcer
• Lowers blood sugar
• Helpful for kidney
• Good for the liver
• Helps with colds
• Useful in mastitis
• Helps with gout
• Useful when the pain in the spine and joints
• Relieve headache
• Cleans from toxins
Consider a diet based on cabbage.
CLASSIC
This diet is designed for 10 days. During this time, you can throw up to 10 kg. during the period of this diet has nothing to salt, Kale can be eaten in any quantity and fresh. You can drink up to two liters a day of green tea or water.
Breakfast: coffee without sugar you can use Splenda.
For lunch you need to eat salad made of cabbage, add 1 tbsp. spoons of unrefined vegetable oils. Through the day, you need to add 1 egg, hard-boiled.
Dinner: fish or cooked lean meat (200g), a Cup of yogurt.
It should be noted that this diet should be treated with caution and be sure that your body is healthy. This diet is contraindicated in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, disorders of kidney function. A diet based on cabbage can be carried out 1 time per 1-2 months.