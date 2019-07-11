This popular vegetable will help to lose weight quickly
When there is a need to get rid of excess weight, the first thing we think about diet and exercise.
It turns out that a simple beetroot also plays an important role in the fight against unnecessary weight.
Strengthens satiety. Beetroot is a good source of fiber, or dietary fiber, and after its use the feeling of fullness never leaves our body. And it reduces the risk of overeating.
Improves digestion. Digestive problems associated with gain of excess weight. Beetroot affects the nerves in the intestine, which increases the ability to digest food.
Helps to lose excess fat. Beetroot contains high level of magnesium, which promotes the release of hormone testosterone. And the higher the level in the body, the more muscle mass and less fat under the skin.
Helps in detoxification. Elevated levels of toxins in the body can cause inflammation associated with weight gain. Beets contain phytonutrients like betalains that help detoxification.
Low amount of calories. In one medium beetroot contains just 35 calories. It prevents overeating, which is extremely important for control of your own figure.