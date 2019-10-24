This powerful drink will quickly destroy the fibroids and cysts in the ovaries! A striking effect!
Myoma is a benign tumor arising in the uterus. The number of women with myoma is very large. To detect the presence of fibroids only during gynecological examination.
Natural medicine considers as the main reasons for the development of fibroids the use of contraceptives and consumption of meat, particularly chicken, due to the large number of hormones and additives.
Women who are obese are more at risk of developing fibroids
But slim women are also not protected from the disease because there are other risk factors such as age and emotional state (stress, anxiety, exaggerated self-criticism).
Cysts in the ovary is a serious problem that can occur from the early stages of puberty in women before menopause. But the risk of developing of cysts in the ovary after menopause is relatively low.
The cysts are like tiny pockets filled with fluids that can be born both outside and inside of the ovary. This process occurs when the woman is ovulating and naturally develops small follicles.
When these pockets are not removed, they tend to increase and initiate the formation of ovarian cysts. Acute abdominal pain may be a sign that you have this disease.
There are 2 excellent natural treatments that treat as fibroids and ovarian cysts
Celery and melon
In a blender mix 1 Cup of diced melon and 2 stalks of celery. Start with the melon, and then add the celery. If necessary to facilitate blending, add a little water. Drink the remedy immediately after preparation.
Warning: celery can’t be consumed by pregnant women, as well as those who have low blood pressure.
Beets, carrots and garlic
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 fresh beet
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 1 clove of garlic, fresh
- 1 fresh carrot
- Sufficient water for processing in the blender
PREPARATION:
Shake all ingredients in a blender and drink the juice of 1 times a day, with a break of 1 week.