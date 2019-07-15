This powerful tool will return up to 100% of the lost hearing. Try it today!
Improve listening comprehension helped me is garlic oil! Try it and be amazed with the results!
Over the years, we begin to experience hearing problems, but not only age can cause this problem, hereditary and external factors can cause hearing loss.
Many people think that to get rid of this problem, they only need a hearing aid.
But, nevertheless, there are other alternatives that will help to restore hearing.
Today we will tell you the recipe of a powerful home remedy, you will be able to restore your hearing.
The hearing is a long process, so be patient and use this tool.
For this you will need the following homemade recipe:
Ingredients:
- Pipette.
- Cotton wool or gauze.
- 3 cloves of garlic.
- Olive oil.
Training:
Peel and wash the garlic, then crush it and add a small amount of olive oil and mix.
Now put the mixture in a dark place for a day and let it rest to achieve the best effect.
Then strain the mixture and place the liquid in a glass container with a lid.
Application:
Use the eyedropper and put 2-3 drops of garlic oil in each ear, and then close it with cotton or gauze.
Repeat this procedure every night before bed and you’ll soon notice that the hearing is restored.