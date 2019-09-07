This prayer is one of the strongest
Modern man with his pace of life and enormous challenges not used something for a long time to wait, and especially when the trouble is already on the doorstep and very discouraged. This also applies to prayer.
Speaking of the Lord, we are waiting for the ambulance his help and permission of our struggles and each of us would like to know a prayer that would be so powerful that the Lord heard her, and help was not long in coming.
Indeed, such prayers are. But do not confuse prayer with all around the Church and magical conspiracies. Prayer is first and foremost a state of mind. This is our appeal to God with trust in his help and intercession.
In the Orthodox world, the strongest prayers are those which are spoken by night, the so-called night prayer. Not for nothing in the monasteries, the prayer does not stop during all the day continually.
It is believed that at night the heavens “opened” and the prayer known to the Lord much quicker. And from a rational point of view there is a night most people sleep, in peace there’s the silence, stop the noise, which can drown out our prayer.
The sincere prayer of a believer, of course, don’t drown worldly noises, so if we are believers, believers in the Lord without hesitation? Let each of us answer this question for himself. Try to pray at night. Experience the power of prayer for yourself. A form of this prayer is not important, though the hymns read, even in your own words pray, sincerely and most importantly at night, after midnight.