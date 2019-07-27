This prayer will restore strength, cure diseases, help you to find inner peace and inner harmony
You say this prayer sincerely and consider this as a fact (it is so and not otherwise) and the result will not be slow in coming!
“The Creator, may this day be Blessed with good health,purity of mind, freedom from anxiety and peace of mind!
I am an empty vessel to be filled;
If my faith is small — amplify it,
my love of chalk — deepen it;
my defense is weak — strengthen it;
my restless heart — bring peace to him;
my thoughts crayons — make them noble;
my fears are great — eliminate them;
my soul is sick — heal her!
Strengthen my faith that all things are possible to achieve through Love!
Take my hands, o Lord, make them of force, banish all the bitterness that is within me to carry out the tasks and duties of this day, to overcome my weakness, to gain clarity of mind and fully demonstrate my abilities!
Let me have faith to stick with something better suited for my work, leisure and life!
Bless me with peace of a happy home.
Protect us from all dangers and misfortunes. Your love protects everyone! Let the law of kindness rules my life and controls everything I say and do. Give us his full Blessing! Thank you!”
Protective prayer
“I beg You to protect me and to lend a helping hand in my travels. Bring me something that belongs to me, and bless me with the fruits of my labor. Give me some gifts of land, improve the conditions of my life. Give me confidence in you to protect me, protect me from those who wish to harm my body or my property.”
“Remove from me any intention to cause evil, all destructive signs. Replace them with truth and kindness. Breathe in me the wisdom that I will gain strength of character, quiet confidence and loyal friendship. Allow me to use knowledge to acquire a loyal friend.
“I ask that my eyes were opened to things that I was not able to see or understand. Guide my steps in the right direction to make a bumpy road smooth and safe for travel. Protect my body from the evil forces and my thoughts from immorality, take the sin from my soul. Tell me I need an answer. Make it so that I understood and accepted that the solution which You propose to deal with my problem. Take my lips and speak through them, take my mind and think through it, take my heart and fill him with love and kindness I want to pour out on others”.
“Give me justice, compassion and forgiveness in my dealings with the authorities. Judge me with the kindness with which I treat others. Impose on all courts, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, so they can discern the truth and impartially act according to law.”
“I pray between me and my enemy was distance. I speak with humility, so we were separated from one another. Take this enemy to the peace reigned in my house and heart. I think about the world that will come to me.
“Be with me and support me with Their presence. Be my friend and refresh my soul. Send me a clarity of mind, peace of mind and faith to have patience and a great continuing love coming into my heart and coming from him. Show me the purpose of my life, give me courage and perseverance to reach the goal which You laid upon me.”