This procedure can save the lives of many smokers
German scientists made a statement that lung cancer screening can save the lives of many smokers, especially women. The results of the study were published in the International Journal of Cancer.
According to scientists in Germany, screening for lung cancer is not carried out. In fact, the systematic early detection of this disease can be very helpful for smokers. Experts rely on observations LUSI, which was launched in 2007, the German cancer research center. In both sexes, the screening has reduced the mortality from disease. This has particularly affected women.
In the survey of lung cancer was attended by 4,000 men and women of Germany who have experience of addiction was 10 years old. In the beginning of the study volunteers were between 50 to 69 years. 50% of the subjects were done computed tomography with low radiation doses. Eventually it was revealed 85 cases of a specified disease in the control group — 67. It is noted the fact that women be advantageous to undergo this kind of procedure.
“Why women benefit more from screening than men, remains one of the most important issues. One explanation is that women are more likely to develop adenocarcinoma of the lungs. Perhaps this type of cancer is easier detected at early stages as develops in the peripheral tissues, where it is easy to detect by computed tomography. In any case, we are talking about saving the lives of many smokers,” said researchers.