This procedure promotes rapid fall asleep
Scientists told how to improve sleep quality. The results of the research announcements of the American experts have shown that a hot bath helps you fall asleep faster.
After analyzing the data obtained during the experiments, the researchers concluded that the bedtime bath has a positive effect on the speed of falling asleep. According to scientists, the water temperature should be 42 degrees Celsius, and carry out the procedure is an hour before bedtime.
An hour before sleep reduced the temperature of the human body that signals the body about the need to go to bed. The hot bath stimulates the processes of thermoregulation of the person, helping to prepare it for natural sleep. However, there can be contraindications. Consultation with a doctor before using this method.