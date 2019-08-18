This product accelerates the weight loss twice
Can significantly to lose weight.
American scientists have found a product that twice accelerates the process of weight loss.
Researchers believe that skim milk allows you to significantly lose weight. The experiment involved women who followed identical diet and training regime. They were divided into two groups. Participants in one group each day, drank one glass of skim milk. Women from the second group drank other beverages.
The results of the experiment showed that drinking skim milk speeds up the process of weight loss and muscle growth. Scientists explained that the reason lies in vitamin D, which helps burn fat. In addition, milk contains protein and calcium that also have a positive effect. Recent studies indicate that 50% of overweight people suffer from a deficiency of vitamin D.
Over the last twenty years the world has decreased the consumption of milk of animal origin. People aged 18-35 prefer soy, almond and coconut milk. Scientists warn that this trend won’t lead to anything good. People who refuse to milk, there is a deficiency of vitamin D, calcium is poorly absorbed, osteoporosis develops, the metabolism, reduced immunity and begins to grow weight.