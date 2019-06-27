This product helps men to avoid colon cancer
Natural yoghurt helps to maintain the balance of microflora in the intestine and helps to flush out toxins and harmful bacteria.
Medicalxpress recently published the results of the study, which was conducted by specialists from the USA, together with their Chinese colleagues. Scientists said that consuming two or more servings of yogurt a week reduces the risk of developing adenomas – benign tumors in men. As a consequence of reduced risk of developing bowel cancer. Adenomas in the intestine is often called polyps and they can be reborn.
In the study, experts have studied diet and the subsequent development of various types of adenomas among the 32 thousand men and 55 thousand women. Within the observed period, from 1986 to 2012, men have evolved 5811 adenomas in women — 8116.
As it turned out – those men who drank the yogurt, the risk of adenomas was reduced by 26%, compared to those who did not consume yogurt. Scientists have suggested that Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, the two bacteria found in live yoghurt can reduce the amount of substances in the intestine, which provoke the appearance of cancer. While in women the relationship between yogurt consumption and reduced risk of development of malignant and benign tumors in the intestine was not detected.