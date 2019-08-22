This product promotes heart health and weight loss
American scientists conducted a scientific study, the results of which came to the conclusion that the usual beans improves heart health and promotes weight loss. Experts recommend regularly include this type of legume in the diet.
As explained by the authors of the study, they conducted several experiments, including laboratory mice are obese. In one of these rodents every day fed with beans. In the end, the animals are noticeably thinner, moreover, they have improved the performance of the heart. In another experiment, the scientists examined how the beans affect diabetics. After inclusion of this product in the diet of patients with type 2 diabetes was seen significant improvement in the condition of the heart muscle. In addition there was a decrease in deformation of the tissues due to the effects of free radicals, which disrupt cellular integrity, and provokes different diseases.
The research strongly recommend that people who are facing obesity and malfunction of the cardiovascular system, regularly eat beans and other legumes. In addition, it should be remembered that the product is and promotes longevity.