This product rapidly reduces the pressure
Experts from the American Purdue University on the basis of the study came to the startling conclusion, finding an affordable product that reduces high blood pressure in the short term.
In addition, this product helps to keep blood pressure under control for a long period.
The experiment involved one hundred and fifty volunteers with high blood pressure. They were asked to include in your morning diet peanuts with the addition of honey, spices and salt. After three months of regular taking this product the subjects have observed a significant reduction in high blood pressure. The researchers were surprised by the fact that peanuts with salt and without salt they were better than the walnut with other supplements. This amazing fact makes the point that salt was previously considered the main culprit for the occurrence of hypertension.
Researchers believe that this is due to the presence of large amounts of arginine in the product which promotes the production the body nitric oxide, leading to lower high blood pressure.