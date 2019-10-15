This product reduces the damage of salt eaten and can protect against atherosclerosis
Eating cheese can protect people from the harmful effects of large amounts of salt in the diet and reduces the likelihood of developing atherosclerosis, which is detrimental to the heart and brain. The conclusion on this was made by scientists from the United States.
Research specialists from the University of Pennsylvania showed that people who regularly consume moderate amounts of cheese, have lower blood pressure and relatively better state of the cardiovascular system than those who did not eat at all. In the framework of this project carried out a series of experiments with the practice of different types of food.
People who adhered to a first type, used products with low salt content and not eating dairy products. Volunteers who adhered to a second type follow a diet low in salt (1500 mg of salt per day) and lots of cheese. The third type meant diet with moderately high levels of salt (5500 mg / day) and the lack of any dairy products. Fourth – again, salt, but also used and cheese.
In the second group of cheese was used in the amount of 170 grams per day, but not at a time. In the fourth group is 85 grams per day. Cheeses were not limited to, people could eat any. In the final, researchers evaluated the volunteers vascular function.
As a result, the authors were able to verify that a diet with high salt content and lack of dairy products had a negative impact on the condition of the blood vessels. But the food, where people eat a lot of salt, but also ate a lot of cheese, has not changed the function of blood vessels in the worst way, have not caused deviation from the norm.
Researchers believe that the protective effect of cheese on blood vessels may be due to the contained antioxidants.
“There is scientific evidence that nutrients on a dairy basis, in particular, peptides formed during the digestion of milk proteins and possess useful antioxidant properties. Thus they are able to reduce the harmful physiological effects”, — said the experts.