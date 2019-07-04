This product reduces the risk of colorectal adenoma in men
Scientists from the United States and China found a correlation between regular consumption of yogurt reduced the likelihood of colorectal adenoma in men. Scientific research dedicated to the discovery, appeared in the journal Gut.
Scientists have carried out the analysis of the data accumulated according to results of observations for men and women, who underwent endoscopy of the lower intestine for twenty-six years.
The analysis showed that men who eat at least two servings of yogurt a week, lower the risk of colorectal adenomas.
Yogurt, in particular, reduces the risk of developing tumors that can become cancerous, approximately twenty to twenty-five percent.
“If we are talking about the serrated adenoma, which increases the risk of colorectal cancer, no Association with yoghurt no. But for other types of colorectal adenomas there is a correlation. The truth — only among men. We do not yet fully understand how to explain this selective correlation on the microbiological level,” — noted American scientists.
The researchers suggest that the use of yoghurt can be explained by the microorganisms Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus, which, as shown by earlier experiments in rodents, neutralize harmful substances that induce the development of cancer.