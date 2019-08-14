This product reduces the risk of heart attack
Foreign researchers have confirmed that eating avocados helps reduce the risk of heart attack. The arguments of the experts was published by the Express.
Heart attacks can be fatal and often do not have any serious symptoms until it is too late. They occur when the blood flow to the heart is suddenly blocked. Prior myocardial infarction is one of the plaques ruptures or bursts, resulting in the rupture site thrombus is formed. There are two types of complications that can occur after mi, according to Medical News Today. They include arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock, and hypoxemia, pulmonary edema, myocardial rupture and ventricular aneurysm. Eating healthy foods helps a person to recover and to reduce the risk of such problems. Among the recommended fruits — avocado, which has successfully proved in this respect in recent studies.
Avocado is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It contains no cholesterol and can be used as a substitute for spreads or mayonnaise. The fruit is composed of many powerful antioxidant substances, vitamins C, E, K and group B. He is rich and useful for the human body in dietary fiber.
Experts recommend adding avocado to scrambled eggs, salads and soups, use as a replacement for sour cream for sandwiches, burgers and pizzas. Good cocktails with fruits, which also reduces the risk of heart attack.