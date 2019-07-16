This product should be in the diet of those who suffer from high blood sugar or excess weight
Experts told about the beneficial qualities of mushrooms.
The use of mushrooms will benefit human health in the absence of kidney and liver failure, exacerbation of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, pancreatitis, — reported by dietitian Elena Liventsova. She told me that mushrooms are a source of protein, b vitamins b and C, Niacin and folic acid, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron. Due to the complex of these substances improves the function of cardiovascular and Central nervous system, strengthens bone tissue. According to experts, eating mushrooms every day, but their portion shall not превышать120-150 grams per day.
The doctor said that mushrooms should be included in the diet for people suffering from high blood sugar or excess weight. The mushrooms are low in fat and cholesterol, but high level of dietary fiber that helps the body to protect against aggravation of the aforementioned problems. In addition, the use of this product is the prevention of cancer.
“Fungi produce an antitumor effect. It is associated with protein — lectine, which are now actively being investigated by the oncologists, as they are traps for tumor cells,” said Elena Liventsova.
Professor Leonid Lazebnik talking about the usefulness of mushrooms, made an important clarification: this depends on where the mushrooms grow. Recommended mushrooms grown in the agricultural farms, he said. The doctor said that mushrooms as a sponge absorb substances in the soil — their composition may be toxins and heavy metals.
According to the expert, “in no case can not eat mushrooms collected in areas adjacent to highways”.
Also doctors found that mushrooms don’t need to eat raw. From the position of a healthy diet the best option for consumption are mushrooms, grilled without oil.