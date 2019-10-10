This product struggle with weight better than ginger! Wow!
Eating juicy watermelon, do not rush to throw away its peel. The green part is so useful that folk herbalists suggest to prepare her for the future to dry and use throughout the year.
Incredibly, this tool can get rid of obesity! So for those who wants to get rid of excess weight, we’re a little bit below will explain how to solve this problem by using the watermelon rind.
WHY SAVE WATERMELON RINDS
Face mask of watermelon peels help skin, intensively, saturating it with vitamins and moisture. Chopped green part of the flesh first applied to the gauze, and then leave the compress on your face for 20 minutes. You will be surprised at how velvety soft the skin becomes after the procedure!
A decoction of watermelon peel solves a number of problems with digestion: helps with colitis, indigestion and dysbiosis. To prepare the medication, take 100 grams of watermelon rind without green skin, pour 1 liter of drinking water. Simmer the peel on low heat for 30 minutes, give her another hour to infuse, then strain the broth. Drink half a Cup 3 times a day.
Watermelon rinds are used in the treatment of gallstone disease. To do this, the peel should be spread on a baking sheet in a single layer and generously sprinkle with sugar. The extracted juice must be drained in a dark bottle, store in the refrigerator. Use this syrup with the tea, adding 1 tbsp in drink 2-3 times a day.
To combat overweight and obesity watermelon rind is used in powder form. To the workpiece, the green pulp is cleaned from top bright green layer, then spread on a baking sheet and dried until complete evaporation of moisture in the oven at 50-70 degrees or outdoors in the shade. Next peel are ground in a coffee grinder.
2 tbsp powder should pour 500 ml of boiling water, to insist within an hour. Strain the infusion and drink 3 times a day for 100 ml.
Unfortunately, medicines on the basis of watermelon peels are contraindicated for those who suffer from urolithiasis, diabetes, pyelonephritis, and pathologies of the prostate.
