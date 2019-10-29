THIS RECIPE FROM TWO INGREDIENTS WILL BURN YOUR FAT IN LESS THAN TWO WEEKS WITHOUT EXERCISE OR DIET
If you have excess fat, especially visceral fat, the one that compromises the health of your vital internal organs…
If you have excess fat, especially visceral fat, the one that compromises the health of your vital internal organs, this amazing recipe will help you to “shed” it in less than two weeks. This drink is even more effective in combination with a balanced diet and regular exercise.
It is best that it is made of only 2 ingredients that are most likely have in your fridge.
Ingredients:
400 g celery root
1 kg of lemons
Instruction:
Grate celery root and add it to 2 liters of filtered water. Add grated lemon zest to it. Cook for 20 minutes, then allow to cool for 5-6 hours.
Squeeze the juice of 1 kg of lemons and add it to the celery. Mix well before you strain the liquid. Store in a glass bottle in the refrigerator for a longer shelf life.
Usage :
Drink before meals 3 times a day. Drink about 1 DL soured. If the taste is too strong dilute with water.
Health benefits of celery
Celery root is rich in vitamins A, C, K and E, essential oils, carotene, microelements and other nutrients. It has a wide range of health benefits and the most important of them:
Fairly low in calories; for example, 100 g of root contains just 42 calories. On the other hand, it is rich in plant nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and dietary fiber.
Like other root vegetables, celery also contains many poly-acetylene antioxidants such as falcarinol, falcarindiol, panaxydiol, and methyl-falcarindiol, all of which have anti-cancer properties and can protect against colon cancer and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Celery is an excellent source of vitamin K; 100 g root provides about 34% of the recommended daily dose. Vitamin K is especially important for bone health because it improves the mineralization of bone tissue and promotes osteotrophic activity in the bones.
The root abounds with some of the major minerals, including phosphorus, iron, calcium, copper and manganese. Phosphorus is needed for cell metabolism, the maintenance of buffer systems of blood, bone and tooth formation. Copper supports the immune system, prevents anaemia and improves bone metabolism.
In addition, some packages contain B-complex vitamins including pyridoxine, Pantothenic acid, Niacin, Riboflavin, thiamine and a moderate amount of vitamin C.