This recipe will cure lung disease, impotence, high blood pressure, rheumatism, gastritis, and more!
September 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
This amazing recipe is very useful for the treatment of many diseases and was found in a monastery in Tibet. This wonderful method is actually very strong, so it is recommended only once in 5 years.
The main ingredient in this recipe is garlic has strong antiseptic and antiviral properties.
Ingredients
- 350 grams of garlic
- 200 ml of 95% alcohol or rum
Note: if you use alcohol, make sure it does not contain methanol or benzalkonium chloride).
Method of preparation
- Peel and mash the garlic and then mix it with alcohol. Pour the mixture into a sterilized glass bottle and leave to infuse for ten days.
- After this period, strain the liquid, then put the prepared mixture in the bottle again. Store it in the refrigerator for several days.
Use
- Cooked amount of mix is enough for 12 days. Before Breakfast, lunch and dinner, you should take a glass of water with a few drops of this tool.
- Use one drop before Breakfast, one before lunch, and two and three before dinner.
The health benefits of this amazing composition
This natural remedy is extremely powerful and helps in the treatment of impotence, sinusitis, high blood pressure, arthritis, rheumatism, atherosclerosis, lung disease, gastritis, and hemorrhoids.
In addition, it also stimulates the metabolism, improves eyesight and hearing and has high efficiency in the process of weight loss.