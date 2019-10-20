This simple product can protect you from dangerous heart diseases
The risk of ischemic heart diseases such as myocardial infarction, is reduced with regular consumption of seaweed, particularly seaweed (kelp). This is indicated by data obtained by the Japanese scientists.
About the extraordinary usefulness of seaweed for the heart according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. He published a report on the work of specialists from the National cancer center and the University of Tsukuba.
Japanese researchers over 20 years watching the diet of about 86 thousand people aged 40 to 69 years living in areas of Japan with different climatic conditions. One of the conclusions that have been made by scientists in this project refers to the impact of seaweed on the cardiovascular system.
“Contained in the algae protein and fiber have a positive effect on health. Fiber, in particular, improves lipid metabolism, and proteins lower blood pressure”, — told the experts.
In their opinion, the benefits of seaweed, which protects against the development of dangerous diseases of the heart, is evident from the figures. Of the 86 thousand people, became the object of observation, only 1204 people developed ischemic heart disease is less than two percent of the total. Almost all of the participants ate the algae.
“The positive impact on health has not so much the amount eaten by the algae, as the regularity of their use. It is desirable to include seaweed in the diet every day,” shared the recommendation of the scientific experts.