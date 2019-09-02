This simple recipe will help cleanse the body with ginger and lemon
The tool is called “juicy ginger”.
The pioneer of integrated medicine doctor Kulit Chaudhary shares one of the ancient Ayurvedic recipes of cleansing the body
You don’t need to take a week off or for hours to take baths, to cleanse the body of toxins. Much easier every day to take care of your health and prevent their accumulation. Really useful daily habits is much more effective than the deep cleansing of the body from case to case.
I suggest you to include in your daily diet healing “juicy ginger”. For a start, just for a month. It’s easy, and the results you will notice instantly.
“Juicy ginger” is a wonderful means of detoxification of the body. It kindles the digestive fire, called in Ayurveda Agni, and neutralizes the harmful flora in the intestines. After a few minutes you will feel warmth in the abdomen. Proper digestion is one of the main components of well-being.
To prepare the “juicy ginger” you only need three ingredients: fresh lemon juice, ginger root and sea salt.
Recipe:
- Prepare ? a glass of lemon juice.
- Slice fresh ginger thin strips and add to a glass of juice.
- Add ? a teaspoon of sea salt and stir.
The prepared mix is put into the refrigerator and before each meal, eat 1-2 slices of ginger. At the weekend you can prepare enough mix for the whole week.
The best method of detox is “juicy ginger” before each meal. But if you for some reason it is not easy – then eat it before dinner. We usually eat a lot for dinner, and at night the digestive process slows down.
“Juicy ginger” kindles the digestive fire before eating, resulting in less accumulation of toxins in the body.