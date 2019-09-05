‘This slap in the face to all’: the Pentagon will build a wall on the border instead of military property
The money will be taken from funds for military construction.
The Secretary of defense mark Esper has approved the use of $ 3.6 billion allocated for the construction of military facilities for the construction of a 280-km section promised by President Donald trump border wall with Mexico.
The Pentagon said that details will be made public after notification to members of Congress on Wednesday. According to them, half of the money will be taken from military projects in the USA, and the other half from projects in other countries.
The decision espera lays the Foundation for the heated debates of the legislators who earlier this year refused to allocate about $ 6 billion on the construction of the wall.
According to him, the transfer of funds will affect the United States Military Academy at West point.
Congress has allocated for the construction of the wall 1,375 billion dollars in the budget for this year – the same as last year, but significantly less than the $ 5.7 billion that was requested by the White house.
Trump reluctantly agreed to take the money to put an end to a 35-day closure of the government in February, but at the same time declared a state of emergency, to take money allocated for other needs of the government.
The government will spend the money intended for the construction of housing for military 11 construction projects for the wall in California, Arizona and Texas, according to documents filed by the administration at the suit of the American civil liberties Union (ACLU). The most expensive project was the construction of a portion of the length of 84 kilometers in Laredo, Texas cost $ 1.27 billion.
A project in Laredo and another in El Centro, California, is planned on land that is in private ownership, which requires their purchase or confiscation, according to court documents.
280-kilometre section to be built with funds allocated by the Pentagon, is only a small section 3150-kilometer border between the USA and Mexico.
Head of operational control of the joint chiefs of staff Lieutenant-General Andrew Poppas told reporters that the construction of the wall will eventually lead to a reduction in the number of troops stationed on the border.
Currently deployed on the border about 3 thousand servicemen of active military service and over 2 million members of the National guard who help the enforcement of internal security and border patrols. About 1,200 soldiers are monitoring the mobile units.
The ACLU said Tuesday that he would seek a court order prohibiting transfer of funds in the Pentagon. Previously, the organization challenged in court the transfer of funds from the Ministry of defense, designed to combat drugs, but the Supreme court in July lifted the restriction on the use of the money.
“Very soon we will be back in court to block new attempts by trump to take money from the military and use them to their xenophobic walls,” said ACLU attorney Dror Ladin.