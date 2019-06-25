This spice reduces inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis

The researchers said that turmeric can help people with rheumatoid arthritis. The spice has anti-inflammatory functions that curcumin provides.

Эта пряность уменьшает воспаление при ревматоидном артрите

Autoimmune disease most common among older people and includes symptoms such as inflammation, stiffness and pain in the joints. Turmeric has curcumin which is an antioxidant. It reduces the blood sugar levels and even has anti-cancer effect.

Scientists conducted a study in patients with arthritis and found that those who consumed 1 gram of curcumin every day for a couple of months, decreased inflammation and pain. Experts advise patients to osteoarthritis add curcumin to your diet, but also to adhere to the recommended therapy.

