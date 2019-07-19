This summer drink is able to prevent the division of cancer cells
The consumption of kvass is considered an excellent prevention of dysbiosis and intestinal disorders, but as it turns out, is only part of its useful properties. According to the latest scientific data, the grain drink is also able to prevent the division of cancer cells and the growth of metastases.
Scientists have long known that contained in the brew the enzymes reduce the number of pathogenic organisms in the stomach and intestines, improve muscle tone, relieve fatigue, and strengthen the cardiovascular system. Due to the contained in bread drink of b vitamins significantly improves the health and appearance of hair, and E and PP have a positive effect on skin condition and complexion, eliminating wrinkles.
Due to the arising in the process of lactic acid fermentation, kvass is able to positively affect the gastrointestinal tract, so it should be used in the prevention of goiter and in atrophic gastritis with the decrease of gastric secretion. A large number of amino acids and minerals make the drink a great way to support the immune system with vitamin deficiency, as well as to avoid problems with brittleness of the teeth and damage the enamel.
A recent study of a group of Japanese scientists from the National radiological Institute revealed that kvass is able to prevent the division of cancer cells and stop the growth of metastases. This feature appeared in grain infusions due to the presence of by-product of the fermentation of the drink – xanthohumol. This substance can provide invaluable help to those struggling with cancer and their consequences.