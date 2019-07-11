This summer shoes can be hazardous to health
Popular summer footwear – flip – flops- as it turned out, quite harmful. According to doctors, to walk in them unsafe for muscles and tendons.
In publishing The Sun specialist Baptist medical center Wake forest, North Carolina, Camilla long, described how, why should you choose this kind of summer shoes like slates. The scientist stated that the wearing of shale for a long time can lead to the development of plantar fasciitis, in which people suffer from severe heel pain.
“Often, to lock Shoe in place, a person bends the toes, which leads to changes in its natural gait. It can be dangerous to the calf muscles and Achilles tendons, as well as to provoke pain in the back,” — said Camilla long.
Also in these shoes, says the expert, it is unsafe to drive a car at any moment from shale may get stuck between the pedals.
According to the expert, in cases when people have to spend a long time on my feet, better not wear Slippers. Legs don’t receive enough support, which leads to excessive tension in the Achilles tendon and increases the risk to injure the feet. The scientist recommend to buy this summer shoes, which in walking is bent in the same place as the stop. – in such feet receive optimum support.