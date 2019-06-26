This sweet diet allows you to lose weight in a week
A nutritionist from the UK, Michael Mosley told how for a week you can lose weight with chocolate. According to him, there is a rule of dietary “cheating”.
The expert brought several examples of food that help you lose weight naturally. One of them was eating chocolate. This product nutritionist calls a “super food”. Chocolate contains huge amounts of magnesium and vitamin B6, as these elements allow you to speed up the metabolism. With this dessert you can also choose not to recover.
People lose weight in a week if will follow a certain scheme. Daily diet should be reduced to 800 calories. Excess fat will be burned due to the small interval between meals. Dark chocolate is recommended to use three times per day, you can eat 100 grams. That is the day to 600 calories. 200 calories a person receives in the form of coffee and tea without sugar, water.
This method removes excess fluid from the body, allows the bowel to be cleansed. To hold the weight, Mosley recommends other recommendations. According to nutritionist, it is possible only for ten hours a day. Breakfast should start with eggs and water dishes you can fill with turmeric because the spice is a natural fat burner.