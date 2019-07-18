This sweet product is good for pressure
Reduce high blood pressure can be due to some products which are successfully struggling with hypertension.
The vitamins of different groups, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and other minerals in large quantities are contained in a favoured delicacy.
This set of elements makes the dates not only delicious, but also useful product.
This delicacy has a beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal tract due to high fiber content. Strengthens bones due to the content of minerals, but due to the fructose and glucose will give a surge of vitality.
However, one of the most useful properties of dates experts say its ability to lower high blood pressure and support cardiovascular function. 150-200 grams of dates a day fill daily norm of potassium in the body. Namely, it helps get rid of sodium, which is often considered a culprit hypertension.
Experts advise to incorporate this healthy treat into your diet everyday to reduce high blood pressure.