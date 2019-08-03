This sweetness causes the appearance of wrinkles even at a young age
Everyone’s favorite sugar has many contradictions due to the fact that it negatively affects not only the figure but also on the face, causing unpleasant consequences.
Wrinkles are not always a sign of old age. Their appearance is a signal to action. Your reflection in the mirror shows all irregularities in the sleep, nutrition and rest. To understand the cause of wrinkles, you need to pay attention to your diet. Scientists conducted a study and came to the conclusion that sugar is more dangerous than previously thought. It affects the appearance of wrinkles on the face, and this is evident even in his youth.
Scientists have found that sugar is the food of wrinkles. The reason is that particles of this substance provoke “saccharification” of collagen. The fact that collagen is vital for regeneration and smoothing of wrinkles of the skin, known fact.
When a person frowns and narrows his eyes, then “sugared” collagen tangle between himself and becomes rigid, this leads to deep wrinkles, loss of natural facial contours. The process runs after 20 years, which is especially important for young fans of something sweet.
In addition, the high sugar content in the diet inhibits the action of the main building material — protein, impairing blood circulation. This causes “starvation” of the cells due to lack of nutrients, affects the complexion, there are premature wrinkles, pigmentation. It may be dryness, acne and deep acne.