This sweetness helps to cope with depression
Depression will help to reduce natural dark chocolate. This is stated in an article published in the newspaper Independent.
A group of scientists from University College London (UCL), the University of calgary and Alberta Health Services Canada conducted a series of experiments that showed that people in the UK and Canada, using every day, 150 grams of natural chocolate less indulged in depression and melancholy.
Only 7 percent of respondents from 13 thousand volunteers did not consume chocolate at all. They constantly complained of depression during the day and on a bad mood.
As said the lead author Dr Sarah Jackson from the Institute of epidemiology and public health UCL, this experiment found that natural dark chocolate has beneficial effects on the nervous system and General health of the person.