This sweetness helps to organize the work of the stomach

Folk wisdom says: “Honey — the best friend of the stomach”. It improves digestion and absorbed by the body 97-98 %.

In addition, honey significantly enhances the healing powers of herbs, so for medicinal purposes are often used blends, infusions and tinctures of herbs in combination with honey.

Эта сладость помогает наладить работу желудка

Recipe 1

200 g of oat grains pour 1 liter of boiling water and simmer on low heat until evaporation of 0.25 part of the water drain. Take a warm broth of 100 ml, dissolved therein 20 g of honey, 3-4 times a day before meals. Recommended as a General tonic, as well as for pain in the joints that accompany metabolic arthritis, inflammatory diseases of the stomach and intestines.

Recipe 2

10 g of dried minced root cinquefoil pour 500 ml boiling water, bring to boil and cook on very low heat for 15-20 minutes, then wrap and infuse for 3 hours. Infusion of strain, add 50 g of honey. Drink 50 ml 3 times a day 30 minutes before meals. It is recommended for inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, stomach ulcers, liver diseases, and diarrhea, dysentery.

Recipe 3
100 g of honey dissolved in 1 l of Apple juice or boiled room temperature water and drink 150-200 ml 3-4 times a day for 40-45 days. Recommended for use in chronic enterocolitis. During the year to carry out 3 courses of treatment.

Recipe 4

10 g of cherry fruit, 10 g of Burnet root, 10 g of fruits of alder, 10 g of peppermint, 10 g cumin 10 g St. John’s wort and 10 grams of licorice, mix, chop. 10 g of the mixture pour 500 ml of boiling water, cook on low heat for 3 minutes, then wrap and infuse for 2 hours. Warm, drain the broth, dissolve it in 100 g of honey. Take a mixture of 100 ml 3 times a day for 25-30 minutes before eating. Recommended for chronic enteritis.

Recipe 5

30 g of honey dissolved in 200 ml of cold boiled water. Be taken 15-20 minutes before meals 3 times a day for 1.5-2 months. It is recommended to use for gastritis and colitis (disease of the large intestine).

Recipe 6

10 g of dried milled of chamomile flowers to fill a thermos 750 ml of boiling water, leave for 1.5-2 hours, drain. In cooled down to 35-38 °C the extracts dissolve 80 g of honey. The mixture to drink during the day in 3-4 reception. The course of treatment — 1.5 months. It is recommended for colitis.

