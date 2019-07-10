This sweetness helps to organize the work of the stomach
Folk wisdom says: “Honey — the best friend of the stomach”. It improves digestion and absorbed by the body 97-98 %.
In addition, honey significantly enhances the healing powers of herbs, so for medicinal purposes are often used blends, infusions and tinctures of herbs in combination with honey.
Recipe 1
200 g of oat grains pour 1 liter of boiling water and simmer on low heat until evaporation of 0.25 part of the water drain. Take a warm broth of 100 ml, dissolved therein 20 g of honey, 3-4 times a day before meals. Recommended as a General tonic, as well as for pain in the joints that accompany metabolic arthritis, inflammatory diseases of the stomach and intestines.
Recipe 2
10 g of dried minced root cinquefoil pour 500 ml boiling water, bring to boil and cook on very low heat for 15-20 minutes, then wrap and infuse for 3 hours. Infusion of strain, add 50 g of honey. Drink 50 ml 3 times a day 30 minutes before meals. It is recommended for inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, stomach ulcers, liver diseases, and diarrhea, dysentery.
Recipe 3
100 g of honey dissolved in 1 l of Apple juice or boiled room temperature water and drink 150-200 ml 3-4 times a day for 40-45 days. Recommended for use in chronic enterocolitis. During the year to carry out 3 courses of treatment.
Recipe 4
10 g of cherry fruit, 10 g of Burnet root, 10 g of fruits of alder, 10 g of peppermint, 10 g cumin 10 g St. John’s wort and 10 grams of licorice, mix, chop. 10 g of the mixture pour 500 ml of boiling water, cook on low heat for 3 minutes, then wrap and infuse for 2 hours. Warm, drain the broth, dissolve it in 100 g of honey. Take a mixture of 100 ml 3 times a day for 25-30 minutes before eating. Recommended for chronic enteritis.
Recipe 5
30 g of honey dissolved in 200 ml of cold boiled water. Be taken 15-20 minutes before meals 3 times a day for 1.5-2 months. It is recommended to use for gastritis and colitis (disease of the large intestine).
Recipe 6
10 g of dried milled of chamomile flowers to fill a thermos 750 ml of boiling water, leave for 1.5-2 hours, drain. In cooled down to 35-38 °C the extracts dissolve 80 g of honey. The mixture to drink during the day in 3-4 reception. The course of treatment — 1.5 months. It is recommended for colitis.