This symptom indicates a heart attack
Scientists representing the School of public health, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore (USA), called early symptom of the development of infarction, which may occur in the near future. We are talking about fatigue, indicating a problem with the heart.
During the study, experts used a formula, allowing to calculate a ten year risk of heart attack or stroke at 625 volunteers, aged 68 years. The project participants had to slowly walk about five minutes on a treadmill at a speed of 2.4 kilometres per hour. After the test, defining the “level of fatigue”, researchers found that people with higher risks of cardiovascular diseases, there has been a rapid fatigue. On the fatigue often complained about and those participants who suffered from obesity and high blood pressure.
According to associate Professor and senior author of a scientific work, associate Professor of the Department of epidemiology of the American School of public health Jennifer Schrack, the results of the study showed that one of the factors of the high risk of problems with the cardiovascular system is high fatigue. It is important to consider this fact and remember that quick fatigue can be a signal of the human heart.
Scientists recommend to prevent heart attack and stroke to conduct a correct lifestyle, balanced and adequate nutrition, not to get carried away fatty and fried food, eat more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and also not to forget about moderate physical activity. Under these rules, the fatigue is less, and the risk of coronary diseases below.